Schloss Krumbach International School is a private international school, fusing modern approaches to education and European scholarly heritage. Co-education, democracy, and cultural diversity are the solid cornerstones of our community, which renders Schloss Krumbach a booming innovation hub for international students of all backgrounds and languages. We are Austria’s only institution accredited as both an IB World School and a Cambridge International Education School and can offer either diploma in High School.

At the heart of our founding values lies a commitment to improve the teaching and learning of a diverse and inclusive community of students by delivering challenging, high quality programmes of international education, bilingual English/German curriculum in the Middle School, and a rich range of extracurricular, creative, and athletic activities.

We raise extraordinarily well-educated individuals, critical thinkers and responsible citizens with a strong moral code and robust soft skills.

SKIS is futuristic in its harmonic appreciation of history and innovation. For example, we practice digital detox, and yet we have all the advanced teaching materials and technology. We shield students from the dangers of cyberbullying, but we teach them in an innovative bilingual way.

The future is about diversity and reconciliation of contrasts, effective management of resources, and social responsibility. The future is multilingual growth, that speaks English eloquently, but also meticulously studies a range of other languages. This is exactly what our school can be described as.

Students of today are leaders of tomorrow, and SKIS students will lead well.